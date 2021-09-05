Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) Gas prices vary across the Saginaw area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saginaw area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saginaw area appeared to be at Wally King Service, at 1419 Davenport Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Wally King Service 1419 Davenport Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

BP 2303 Hess Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Admiral 5200 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ --

Marathon 1826 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 107 W Genesee Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Marathon 1411 Court St, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5656 Bay Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.