Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Odessa

(ODESSA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Odessa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Odessa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Odessa area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 1901 W Ih-20.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Odessa area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 1901 W Ih-20, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ 3.96 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.96 $ 3.34

Sunoco 1350 S County Rd W, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.61 $ 3.90 $ 3.28

Stripes 316 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 3.35

Stripes 5201 E 42Nd St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.94 $ 2.99

Alon 6001 Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Chevron 6900A Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 2000 E 8Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.