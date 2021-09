The question was popped, she said yes, and now it’s time to plan your celebration together. “Being an ‘active’ groom first starts with being highly excited and emotionally involved in your wedding,” says Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Sandals Resorts International's director of romance and weddings. “If I could give one piece of advice to grooms, it would be to show interest, and I mean keen interest, even if they are not the ones making the final decision.” Whether your wedding is going to be a small and intimate affair or a blowout wedding with hundreds of guests, here are key tips on how grooms can be an active part of planning the celebration.