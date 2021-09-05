Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Fe
(SANTA FE, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Santa Fe area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Fe area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 100 N Saint Francis Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Fe area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.49
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
