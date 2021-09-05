Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Santa Fe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Fe area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 100 N Saint Francis Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Fe area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 100 N Saint Francis Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Alon 3000 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Chevron 1010 Saint Francis Dr S, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Shell 711 St Michaels Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Chevron 1700 St Michaels Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Smith's 2308 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.