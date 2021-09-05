Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stamford

(STAMFORD, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in Stamford?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.67 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stamford area ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.75, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1039 Hope St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1039 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2666 Summer St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 164 Noroton Ave, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.45

Mobil I-95 Southbound, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51

Mobil 920 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil I-95 Northbound, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.73 $ 3.91 $ 3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 953 Hope St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.