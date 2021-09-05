Are you overpaying for gas in Columbia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(COLUMBIA, MO) Gas prices vary across the Columbia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at MFA, at 601 West Blvd N .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

MFA 601 West Blvd N , Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.04

Sinclair 2100 W Rollins Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 3101 S Providence Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 6751 Us-40 W . As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.