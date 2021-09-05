High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Santa Barbara as of Sunday

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Santa Barbara area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.94 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Santa Barbara area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Barbara area appeared to be at Mobil, at 402 W Mission St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Barbara area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 402 W Mission St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1085 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 401 W Montecito St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 115 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ --

Mobil 4801 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Sinclair 134 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.