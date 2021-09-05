Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yakima
(YAKIMA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Yakima area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yakima area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.80 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 313 S 1St St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.49
$4.59
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.29
$4.49
$3.59
|card
card$3.99
$4.39
$4.59
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yakima Ave. Quick Stop at 702 W Yakima Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0