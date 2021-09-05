Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yakima

(YAKIMA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Yakima area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yakima area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 313 S 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 313 S 1St St, Selah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

Chevron 1001 N 16Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.69

Chevron 1710 E Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2412 Terrace Heights Dr, Terrace Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 3602 Tieton Dr, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Texaco 2805 W Washington Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yakima Ave. Quick Stop at 702 W Yakima Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.