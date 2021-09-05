CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Yakima

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bnFUSM200

(YAKIMA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Yakima area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yakima area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 313 S 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

313 S 1St St, Selah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.49
$4.59
$3.89

Chevron

1001 N 16Th Ave, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.29
$4.49
$3.59
card
card$3.99
$4.39
$4.59
$3.69

Chevron

1710 E Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2412 Terrace Heights Dr, Terrace Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

76

3602 Tieton Dr, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

Texaco

2805 W Washington Ave, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yakima Ave. Quick Stop at 702 W Yakima Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yakima Post

Yakima Post

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

