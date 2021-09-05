High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Bloomington as of Sunday

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Gas prices vary across the Bloomington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bloomington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bloomington area appeared to be at Circle K, at 527 E 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 527 E 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 401 W 17Th St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1602 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ 3.25

CountryMark 1305 W Bloomfield Rd, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Marathon 2110 N Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2658 E 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3205 W In-45. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.