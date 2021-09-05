Where’s the most expensive gas in Las Cruces?

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Las Cruces?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Las Cruces area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pic Quik, at 2001 Bataan Memorial W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pic Quik 2001 Bataan Memorial W, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Pic Quik 1501 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Circle K 1401 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Speedway 2210 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Pic Quik 955 Walnut St, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 2512 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2711 N Telshor Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.