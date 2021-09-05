Paying too much for gas Sioux Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Gas prices vary across the Sioux Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sioux Falls area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sioux Falls area appeared to be at Casey's, at 500 N Kiwanis Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sioux Falls area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 500 N Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 6001 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.07

Kum & Go 1005 W 11Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 501 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 611 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 1705 W Burnside St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.