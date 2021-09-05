Where’s the most expensive gas in Mckinney?

(MCKINNEY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Mckinney area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mckinney area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 202 N Central Expy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 202 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kwik Shop 215 E University, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

RaceTrac 2152 Virginia Pkwy, Mc Kinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.84

Valero 101 S Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.84

Circle K 2400 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.74

Valero 1400 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.