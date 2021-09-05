High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaumont as of Sunday

(BEAUMONT, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Beaumont?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beaumont area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaumont area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3983 College St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3983 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 3865 Ih-10, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3890 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Chevron 1480 W Freeway Blvd, Vidor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Exxon 6290 Twin City Hwy, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1585 Calder Ave, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1615 Ih-10 S. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.