High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Springfield as of Sunday

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Springfield?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Springfield area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 914 Sumner Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 914 Sumner Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 833 E Columbus Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 341 Memorial Ave, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ --

Cumberland Farms 22 Park St, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.23

Cumberland Farms 143 Park Ave, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.23

Sunoco 735 Westfield St, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 11 Tapley . As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.