Where’s the most expensive gas in Tyler?

(TYLER, TX) Gas prices vary across the Tyler area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tyler area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tyler area appeared to be at Valero, at 8175 Us-69 N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tyler area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 8175 Us-69 N, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Exxon 1315 Beckham Ave , Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3401 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5015 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 12540 Sh-155 S , Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Mobil 12440 Chandler Hwy, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.