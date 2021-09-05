CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellington, NY

Officials: Suspects rob Ellington homeowners of $100,000 worth of jewelry

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKTwX_0bnFTKVF00

State police are asking for the public's help after a robbery took place in Ellington Saturday morning.

Officials say three men broke into a home at 4 a.m.

The men tied up the residents, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money.

Police say the men got away with $45,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry. The homeowners run a jewelry store.

If anyone has any information that could help police, call 860-896-3233.

Comments / 1

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellington, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy