Officials: Suspects rob Ellington homeowners of $100,000 worth of jewelry

State police are asking for the public's help after a robbery took place in Ellington Saturday morning.

Officials say three men broke into a home at 4 a.m.

The men tied up the residents, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money.

Police say the men got away with $45,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry. The homeowners run a jewelry store.

If anyone has any information that could help police, call 860-896-3233.