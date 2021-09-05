Are you overpaying for gas in Waco? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WACO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Waco?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Waco area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Waco area appeared to be at Shell, at 7500 Bosque Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 7500 Bosque Blvd, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.79

Conoco 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Chevron 1701 Jh Kultgen Expy, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ 2.89

Valero 1125 Speight Ave, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Valero 1600 S 17Th St, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.89

Sunoco 825 W Waco Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 1301 Wooded Acres Dr. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.