Analysis shows most expensive gas in Clarksville

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Clarksville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clarksville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksville area appeared to be at CO-OP, at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

CO-OP 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Nissan Loyalty Fuel 185 Tn-76, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 601 N Riverside Dr, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Shell 502 Providence Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1200 Tn-48, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Marathon 1801 New Ashland City Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1680B Ft Campbell Blvd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.