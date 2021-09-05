Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lafayette area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 5646 Cameron St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 5646 Cameron St, Scott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Exxon 615 Rue Beiler Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3111 Us-90 E, Broussard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.77 $ --

Texaco 1500 N University Ave, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2007 Johnston St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

Chevron 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.