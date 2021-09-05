Are you overpaying for gas in Fredericksburg? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Fredericksburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fredericksburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fredericksburg area appeared to be at Shell, at 535 Warrenton Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 535 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Liberty 1280 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Shell 2301 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

7-Eleven 327 Deacon Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ --

Valero 620 Cambridge St, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.36 $ 3.72 $ 3.08

Marathon 811 William St, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3102 Plank Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.