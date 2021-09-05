Paying too much for gas Pueblo? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PUEBLO, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.66 for gas in the Pueblo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pueblo area ranged from $3.54 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pueblo area appeared to be at Alta Convenience, at 1350 E. 4Th St..

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pueblo area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Alta Convenience 1350 E. 4Th St., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.50

HM Mart 1242 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Alta Convenience 2102 Norwood Ave., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.53

Conoco 2801 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

7-Eleven 3522 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ --

Circle K 601 W Us-50, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.49 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.