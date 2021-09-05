Paying too much for gas Pueblo? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PUEBLO, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.66 for gas in the Pueblo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pueblo area ranged from $3.54 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pueblo area appeared to be at Alta Convenience, at 1350 E. 4Th St..
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pueblo area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.50
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$3.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
