CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Paying too much for gas Ann Arbor? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmfqf_0bnFSXYP00

(ANN ARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Ann Arbor area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ann Arbor area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5690 Plymouth Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ann Arbor area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

5690 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.59

Marathon

2445 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Shell

2679 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$--
$--

Shell

3240 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

BP

3550 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$--
$3.29

BP

325 N Zeeb Rd, Ann Arbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.89
$4.39
$3.49
card
card$3.49
$3.99
$4.49
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 771 Airport Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor News Watch

Ann Arbor, MI
63
Followers
223
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ann Arbor News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy