Paying too much for gas Ann Arbor? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ANN ARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Ann Arbor area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ann Arbor area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5690 Plymouth Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ann Arbor area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5690 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Marathon 2445 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 2679 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ -- $ --

Shell 3240 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3550 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.29

BP 325 N Zeeb Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.39 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 771 Airport Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.