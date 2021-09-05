Paying too much for gas Murfreesboro? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MURFREESBORO, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Murfreesboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Murfreesboro area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Lascassas Market, at 2712 Lascassas Pike.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Murfreesboro area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Lascassas Market 2712 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1320 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Exxon 1118 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Mapco 1415 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

76 1607 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Mapco 1251 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.