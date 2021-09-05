Paying too much for gas Murfreesboro? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MURFREESBORO, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Murfreesboro area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Murfreesboro area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Lascassas Market, at 2712 Lascassas Pike.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Murfreesboro area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.49
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 125 John R Rice Blvd . As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
