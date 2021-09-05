Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Kalamazoo?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kalamazoo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kalamazoo area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2621 Douglas Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2621 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Phillips 66 3320 Ravine Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 491 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.93 $ 3.25

Shell 1609 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ --

Shell 107 E Cork St, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 2806 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5100 Century Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.