Get to know the Rams practice squad offensive lineman
The Los Angeles Rams rounded out their 53-man roster this week and decided to keep ten offensive lineman. Four offensive lineman were waived, but three were brought back onto the practice squad. This is including Max Pircher who does not count against the practice squad roster number according to the international player pathway program. The only offensive lineman the Rams elected to not bring back was guard Jordan Meredith who was impressive in pass protection in the preseason.www.turfshowtimes.com
