Get to know the Rams practice squad offensive lineman

When the LA Rams surprise-released Nsimba Webster in mid-July, the 25-year-old special teamer had to feel concerned that his NFL career could end in 2021. And even if Webster has that unwavering confidence that so many pro football players have to have if they’re going to outlast the other 99-percent of NFL hopefuls, that belief too had to be shaken when he was also then released by the San Francisco on August 31st.