CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Get to know the Rams practice squad offensive lineman

By HoldenCantor
turfshowtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams rounded out their 53-man roster this week and decided to keep ten offensive lineman. Four offensive lineman were waived, but three were brought back onto the practice squad. This is including Max Pircher who does not count against the practice squad roster number according to the international player pathway program. The only offensive lineman the Rams elected to not bring back was guard Jordan Meredith who was impressive in pass protection in the preseason.

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Get To Know#San Jose State#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Texas A M University#Nfl Com#Aaf#The San Diego Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams add former Steelers DB to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced two practice squad transactions on Friday, adding running back/special teamer Buddy Howell and safety Antoine Brooks. We can continue to expect the 17-person practice squad to churn players in and out all season, especially with new rules that allow teams to activate up to two players from the practice squad to the 46-man gameday roster during the year.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

3 Reasons the LA Rams can’t overlook the Chicago Bears in Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams open the season Sunday night at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears. The expectations for LA are sky high, as many are predicting that they’ll see the Rams in the Super Bowl this year. Many fans expect at least a 12-5 record, if that isn’t too weird to look at.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: More predictions on the Rams season by CBS, Peter King, GMFB

John Breech of CBS sports put out his season predictions on Tuesday. Let’s start in the NFC West division where he has the San Francisco 49ers going from worst to first and finishing as the division champions with 12 wins. In second place with 11 wins he has the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks in third and the Arizona Cardinals last.
NFLFOX Sports

Every NFL team's 2021 Super Bowl odds, ranked from worst to best bet

The NFL regular season begins in just days. You have a few precious hours left to scout rosters, analyze schedules, weigh injuries and place your futures bets on who is going to win Super Bowl 56. And to help you out, we ranked all 32 teams ahead of this season by the value on the odds they'll win the Super Bowl.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams-Bears preview: Chicago has multiple unexpected former Rams on the roster

When the LA Rams surprise-released Nsimba Webster in mid-July, the 25-year-old special teamer had to feel concerned that his NFL career could end in 2021. And even if Webster has that unwavering confidence that so many pro football players have to have if they’re going to outlast the other 99-percent of NFL hopefuls, that belief too had to be shaken when he was also then released by the San Francisco on August 31st.
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Is there another future NFL head coach on this year’s Rams staff?

Does this years Los Angeles Rams coaching staff have another future NFL head coach from the Sean McVay coaching tree? First, let’s recap where the McVay tree stands. Since becoming the youngest head coach hired in 2017, three former staffers are now NFL head coaches. Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur was McVay’s offensive coordinator in 2017. Cincinnati Bengals Zac Taylor was the Ram’s quarterbacks coach in 2018. And the Los Angeles Chargers Brandon Staley served as the Rams defensive coordinator in 2020.
NFLYardbarker

Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

Jackson, 23, joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent last season as a rookie. He registered five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown this preseason. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Jackson has adequate length to win contested catches. However, his slender frame will be put into question as he'll have to prove he can get off press coverage on a regular basis.
NFLjerryratcliffe.com

Former Wahoos Benkert and Kiser re-signed to Packers, Rams practice squads

Two former UVA players who were released by their NFL teams in order to meet the 53-player roster limit on Tuesday were re-signed to practice squads on Wednesday. Kurt Benkert, who won the No. 3 spot at quarterback on the Green Bay Packers roster, was put on waivers Tuesday, but was re-signed by the Packers on Wednesday and immediately placed on the team’s practice squad.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: NFL voters predict the LA Rams will win the NFC West

NFL.com recently posted their predictions for division champions and playoff teams. While the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were chosen winners by unanimous vote, the winner of the NFC West was a split decision with the highest number of votes in favor of the Los Angeles Rams. The San Francisco 49ers came in a close second and the Seattle Seahawks a far off third.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Early look at 2 key matchups to watch in Rams vs Bears

The Los Angeles Rams season opener is on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on September 12th. With just a week remaining until kickoff, let’s take a quick look at two of the key matchups lined up for 2021 Rams debut. With the eleventh pick in the draft, the...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Update on the LA Rams top 3 draft picks of 2021

The Los Angeles Rams will take the field to start the regular season against the Chicago Bears seven days from today. Here’s an update on the Rams top 3 draft picks of 2021 and where they stand now one week away from the opener. Round 2, Pick number 57 -...
NFLUSA Today

Rams' 53-man roster and practice squad by jersey number

The Los Angeles Rams have quite a few new faces on the 53-man roster this year after undergoing some changes during the offseason. They also have some familiar faces wearing new numbers thanks to the NFL’s new rule allowing players to wear a wider range of numbers in 2021. Below...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

TST LA Rams Mailbag: Answering 5 questions as we head into Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams have concluded training camp and the preseason, and are now focused on preparing for their Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears on September 12th. While the team is taking this weekend off from any game action, it’s a good time to focus on the questions that Rams fans have about the roster and the upcoming season as have barely more than a week until it begins again.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Ranking the top 3 toughest Rams home games this season

The Los Angeles Rams begin their season at home against the Chicago Bears in six days. Where do the Bears rank among the Rams home opponents this season? And how would you rank the the rest of the scheduled SoFi visitors in terms of toughest home games?. Here are some...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

What will Jalen Ramsey have to do if he wants to win Defensive Player of the Year over his teammate?

The Los Angeles Rams may very well have two of the top contenders for the Defensive Player of the year Award this season in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Donald is coming off of his third DPOY award after another dominant season. With new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris planning to fully unleash his star cornerback in his defensive scheme, will Donald be able to hold off Ramsey for his fourth DPOY award?
NFLturfshowtimes.com

4 things to remember as Week 1 approaches

The Los Angeles Rams open their season against the Chicago Bears, one week from Sunday night. There could be more anticipation than usual this year just because of the unusual two-week break from the final preseason game until the opener against the Bears, and now would be a good opportunity to talk about what to expect when the game finally gets here.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Tom Brady explains why Jalen Ramsey’s number change could be a huge advantage

What’s the big deal about players being able to change their uniform numbers this year? The NFL’s decision to let players choose a wide array of numbers, to be “5” or “9” or “15” if they want to do that, is either a cash grab or eliminating an archaic rule that didn’t really matter anyway, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy