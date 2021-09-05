High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Schenectady as of Sunday

(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Schenectady area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stewart's Shops, at 100 S Brandywine Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Stewart's Shops 100 S Brandywine Ave, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Speedway 229 S Brandywine Ave, Schenectady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 123 Freeman'S Bridge Rd, Glenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Stewart's Shops 411 Ballston Rd, Glenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ --

Stewart's Shops 1841 Helderberg Ave, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Speedway 1911 Curry Rd, Rotterdam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 127 Erie Blvd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.