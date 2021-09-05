High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Schenectady as of Sunday
(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Schenectady area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stewart's Shops, at 100 S Brandywine Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 127 Erie Blvd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
