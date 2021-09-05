Lynx 93, Mystics 75: Collier, Powers lead Minnesota to Fifth Straight Win

The Washington Mystics had what may very well be a character win of the 2021 WNBA season after defeating the Dallas Wings, 76-75 on Saturday night in Washington. Washington was simply not in control at the beginning of this game. While they were able to hold the Wings to just 35 points in the first half, they only scored 19 points themselves on 21 percent shooting and were down by as many as 18 points at one point. While the Wings shot above 61 percent from the floor in the first half, they also committed 14 turnovers which opened up an opportunity for the Mystics to make things interesting.