Lynx 93, Mystics 75: Collier, Powers lead Minnesota to Fifth Straight Win
Coming off of a grind-it-out, low-scoring affair on Thursday, it was Minnesota’s offense which led them to victory on Saturday night, led by Napheesa Collier and Aerial Powers. Phee was fantastic per usual, leading the Lynx in both points (21) and rebounds (9), while Powers poured in 20 points off the bench. In total, the Lynx got 39 points from their bench tonight, which is almost always going to lead to good things for this team.www.canishoopus.com
