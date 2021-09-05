Are you overpaying for gas in Youngstown? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Gas prices vary across the Youngstown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Youngstown area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Youngstown area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 590 Fifth Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 590 Fifth Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2703 Belmont Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 504 East Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.39

Sun Merchant 3605 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast Track 3990 Belmont Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ --

Fast Trac 4446 Loganway Ave, Youngstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6361 South Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.