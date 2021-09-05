Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Flint
(FLINT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Flint area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Flint area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1209 S Saginaw St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flint area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.33
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$--
$--
$2.98
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4373 Corunna Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
