Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Flint

(FLINT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Flint area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Flint area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1209 S Saginaw St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flint area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1209 S Saginaw St, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 1960 W Atherton Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3930 Corunna Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

BP 6010 S Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Marathon 4501 Hill Rd , Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Marathon 7022 Saginaw St, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98 card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4373 Corunna Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.