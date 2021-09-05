Paying too much for gas Topeka? Analysis shows most expensive station
(TOPEKA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Topeka area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Topeka area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Quick Stop, at 1107 Sw 6Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Topeka area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.18
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0