Paying too much for gas Topeka? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TOPEKA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Topeka area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Topeka area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Quick Stop, at 1107 Sw 6Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Topeka area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Stop 1107 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Good Trip 1320 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 2520 Sw 6Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.12

Kwik Shop 1414 Sw 17Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 810 Se 15Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Valero 1161 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.