Analysis shows most expensive gas in Roanoke
(ROANOKE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Roanoke area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Roanoke area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 8040 Plantation Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roanoke area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.63
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4530 Challenger Ave Ne. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
