Analysis shows most expensive gas in Roanoke

(ROANOKE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Roanoke area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Roanoke area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 8040 Plantation Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roanoke area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 8040 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 8111 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 1212 Williamson Rd Ne, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Pure 1102 Orange Ave Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2121 Orange Ave Ne, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.63 $ 2.99

Go Mart 3519 Williamson Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4530 Challenger Ave Ne. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.