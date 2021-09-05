Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Macon

(MACON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Macon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Macon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Macon area appeared to be at Shell, at 4471 Ocmulgee East Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Macon area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4471 Ocmulgee East Blvd, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.66 $ --

Circle K 1194 Forsyth St, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 1924 Forsyth St, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Circle K 3889 Vineville Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ 3.21

Circle K 4314 Pio Nono Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 4331 Pio Nono Ave, Macon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Zip at 1800 Pio Nono Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.