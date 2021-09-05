CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Macon

Posted by 
Macon Voice
Macon Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnwWR_0bnFSLCv00

(MACON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Macon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Macon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Macon area appeared to be at Shell, at 4471 Ocmulgee East Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Macon area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4471 Ocmulgee East Blvd, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.33
$3.66
$--

Circle K

1194 Forsyth St, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19

CITGO

1924 Forsyth St, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.59

Circle K

3889 Vineville Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.11
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.64
$3.21

Circle K

4314 Pio Nono Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19

Shell

4331 Pio Nono Ave, Macon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Zip at 1800 Pio Nono Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Macon Voice

Macon Voice

Macon, GA
154
Followers
224
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Traffic
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Biden withdraws nomination of David Chipman for ATF director

Washington — President Biden withdrew the nomination of David Chipman to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday amid bipartisan concerns about his past gun control advocacy. Mr. Biden tapped Chipman in April to lead the agency, which has not had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy