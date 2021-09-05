Where’s the most expensive gas in Worcester?

(WORCESTER, MA) Gas prices vary across the Worcester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Worcester area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worcester area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 184 West Boylston St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Worcester area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 184 West Boylston St, West Boylston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 27 Shrewsbury St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

BP 1264 Grafton St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 48 Madison St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Mobil 635 Chandler St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.16

Mobil 350 Greenwood St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Peterson Oil at 154 Main St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.