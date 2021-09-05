CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Worcester?

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 4 days ago
(WORCESTER, MA) Gas prices vary across the Worcester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Worcester area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.22 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worcester area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 184 West Boylston St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Worcester area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

184 West Boylston St, West Boylston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

27 Shrewsbury St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29

BP

1264 Grafton St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

48 Madison St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.15
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Mobil

635 Chandler St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.59
$3.16

Mobil

350 Greenwood St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Peterson Oil at 154 Main St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

