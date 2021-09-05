CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Olympia as of Sunday

Olympia Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bnFSIYk00

(OLYMPIA, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.94 for gas in the Olympia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.54 per gallon to $4.29, with an average price of $3.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Olympia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olympia area appeared to be at Shell, at 724 State Ave Ne.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

724 State Ave Ne, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Shell

6501 Martin Way E, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

921 Black Lake Blvd Sw, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.25
$4.45
$3.99

Chevron

1018 Plum St Se, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.99

Shell

2125 Caton Way Sw, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$3.96

Texaco

2020 Black Lake Blvd Sw, Olympia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

