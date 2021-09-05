Paying too much for gas Mission? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MISSION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Mission area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mission area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mission area appeared to be at CITGO, at 139 S Alton Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mission area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 139 S Alton Blvd, Alton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1600 N Bicentennial Blvd, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.45 $ --

Valero 1601 N 10Th St, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Exxon 4524 S Ware Rd , McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.16 $ -- $ --

Valero 3701 W Bus Us-83, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Exxon 5601 W Military Hwy, McAllen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2700 Nolana Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.