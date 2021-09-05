Paying too much for gas Mission? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MISSION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Mission area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mission area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mission area appeared to be at CITGO, at 139 S Alton Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mission area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.16
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.15
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.43
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2700 Nolana Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
