Paying too much for gas New Haven? Analysis shows most expensive station
(NEW HAVEN, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in New Haven?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Haven area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Haven area appeared to be at Shell, at 1183 Townsend Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 260 Forbes Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
