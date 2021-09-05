Paying too much for gas New Haven? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in New Haven?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Haven area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Haven area appeared to be at Shell, at 1183 Townsend Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1183 Townsend Ave, New Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil I-95 Northbound, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Mobil I-95 South 2 Tpke Square , Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

BP 1 Whalley Ave, New Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 444 Saw Mill Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1994 Whitney Ave, Hamden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 260 Forbes Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.