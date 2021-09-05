Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbus?

(COLUMBUS, GA) Gas prices vary across the Columbus area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1040 Floyd Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbus area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 1040 Floyd Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.63 $ --

Circle K 1408 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.44 $ --

Liberty 1246 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Texaco 1708 Wynnton Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 1801 12Th Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Circle K 2102 Wynnton Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ 3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 3829 Us-80 W . As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.