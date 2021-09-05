CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Columbus?

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wftHC_0bnFSE1q00

(COLUMBUS, GA) Gas prices vary across the Columbus area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1040 Floyd Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbus area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

1040 Floyd Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$3.63
$--

Circle K

1408 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.33
$3.44
$--

Liberty

1246 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Texaco

1708 Wynnton Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Shell

1801 12Th Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.64
$3.19

Circle K

2102 Wynnton Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.42
$3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 3829 Us-80 W . As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
140
Followers
222
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Traffic
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy