Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Fort Collins
(FORT COLLINS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Fort Collins area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Collins area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.46 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Collins area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1113 W Drake Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.99
$4.26
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$4.05
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.91
$4.21
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.87
$4.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.34
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 803 Riverside Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0