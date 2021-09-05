Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Fort Collins

(FORT COLLINS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.46 for gas in the Fort Collins area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Collins area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.46 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Collins area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1113 W Drake Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1113 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.99 $ 4.26 $ 3.24

7-Eleven 970 W Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ --

7-Eleven 4543 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.91 $ 4.21 $ 3.59

Sinclair 1000 N Us-287, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 4.01 $ --

Circle K 2501 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Loaf 'N Jug 200 W Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 803 Riverside Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.