Are you overpaying for gas in Jackson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(JACKSON, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Jackson Ice Co, at 607 S Jefferson St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jackson area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
