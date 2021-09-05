Are you overpaying for gas in Jackson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(JACKSON, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jackson area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Jackson Ice Co, at 607 S Jefferson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jackson area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Jackson Ice Co 607 S Jefferson St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 335 Elton Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 602 S State St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 855 E Fortification St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 700 Lakeland Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 4301 N State St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.