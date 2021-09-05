Paying too much for gas York? Analysis shows most expensive station

(YORK, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in York?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the York area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at AMERIgreen, at 1301 N Sherman St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the York area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

AMERIgreen 1301 N Sherman St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Hakes 898 E Canal Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Sunoco 1947 W Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4345 N George St Ext, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Rutter's 910 S Richland Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 4.03 $ 3.59

Sunoco 1300 Mt Rose Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Carroll Motor Fuels at 1000 S George St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.