Where’s the most expensive gas in Charleston?

(CHARLESTON, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Charleston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Charleston area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 737 King St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 737 King St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.38 $ 3.72 $ --

Exxon 235 Mathis Ferry Rd , Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 685 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.39 $ 3.73 $ --

Shell 320 Meeting St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.72 $ 3.05

Circle K 130 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Circle K 588 E Bay St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.67 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1805 Savannah Hwy. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.