Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, WI) Gas prices vary across the Green Bay area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Green Bay area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Green Bay area appeared to be at Shell, at 510 S Monroe Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 510 S Monroe Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1146 W Mason St, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 1465 University Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tobacco Outlet Plus 1401 South Webster Ave, Allouez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1501 Webster Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Shell 1828 Ashland Ave, Green Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2355 Costco Way. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.