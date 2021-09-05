Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Baker

(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across the Baker area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Baker area was $4.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.59 to $5.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 72922 Baker Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 72922 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ -- $ 4.89

Valero 72363 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

76 72137 Baker Blvd, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.