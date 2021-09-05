Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newport News?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newport News area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 12646 Nettles Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 12646 Nettles Dr, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.06

Exxon 12330 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Mobil 115 Ottis St, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 12257 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 2740 Hampton Hwy, Tabb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

7-Eleven 2 Village Dr, Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 12121 Jefferson Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.