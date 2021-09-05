Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Nella: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Nella area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Nella area ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.65, with an average price of $4.36 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Nella area appeared to be at Chevron, at 28960 Gonzaga Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 28960 Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.85 $ 5.29 $ -- card card $ 4.65 $ 4.95 $ 5.39 $ --

Chevron 12801 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

Shell 28991 W Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.91 $ 5.41 $ 4.23 card card $ 4.55 $ 4.91 $ 5.41 $ 4.25

Valero 12754 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.63 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.