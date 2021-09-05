CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in New Market

Posted by 
New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKbQX_0bnFS3P600

(NEW MARKET, IN) Gas prices vary across the New Market area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Market area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Market area appeared to be at CountryMark, at 1644 S Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

CountryMark

1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.42
$3.72
$3.33

Speedway

1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.33

County Market

451 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.42
$3.72
$--

Shell

801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Valero

300 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Kroger

1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to New Market Gas & Grocery at 683 Main St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
36
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
New Market, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Countrymark#New Market Gas Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy