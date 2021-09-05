Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) Gas prices vary across the New Market area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Market area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Market area appeared to be at CountryMark, at 1644 S Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

CountryMark 1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.33

Speedway 1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.33

County Market 451 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ --

Shell 801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Valero 300 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Kroger 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to New Market Gas & Grocery at 683 Main St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.