Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wamsutter

(WAMSUTTER, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Wamsutter?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wamsutter area was $3.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.97 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 350 Mccormick Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wamsutter area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 350 Mccormick Rd, Wamsutter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Phillips 66 399 Mccormick Rd, Wamsutter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 314 Kelly Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.