Where’s the most expensive gas in Pomerene?

(POMERENE, AZ) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Pomerene area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pomerene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pomerene area appeared to be at Chevron, at 680 N Ocotillo Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pomerene area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 680 N Ocotillo Rd, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Texaco 1090 S Az-80, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.