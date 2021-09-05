Don’t overpay for gas in Hartfield: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HARTFIELD, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Hartfield?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hartfield area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 11102 General Puller Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 11102 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 16624 General Puller Hwy, Deltaville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 5816 General Puller Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.