Paying too much for gas Springer? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SPRINGER, NM) Gas prices vary across the Springer area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Springer area was $3.49 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springer area appeared to be at Conoco, at 919 Colbert Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 919 Colbert Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0